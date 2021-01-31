Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 2.33% of Axos Financial worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

NYSE AX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

