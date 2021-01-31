Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1,339.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $46,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 272,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 68.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

