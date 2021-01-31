Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $267.57 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372,391 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $267,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

