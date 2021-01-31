Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.62 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.82% of Envestnet worth $36,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.73 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -590.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.