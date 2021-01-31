Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.16 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337,340 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HIG opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
