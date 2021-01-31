Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.27 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $51,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

