Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $58.35 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

