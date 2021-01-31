Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $48,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

WST stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

