Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess stock opened at $540.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

