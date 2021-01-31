Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $573.77 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

