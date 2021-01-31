Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,330 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.99% of Allison Transmission worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $46.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

