Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571,668 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Pfizer worth $338,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

