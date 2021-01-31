Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 432,320 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Intel worth $187,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

