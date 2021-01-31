Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 122,033 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.