Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,947 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Church & Dwight worth $56,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.