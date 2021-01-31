Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.26% of Silgan worth $51,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

