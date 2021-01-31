Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 105,332 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Teradyne worth $53,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.