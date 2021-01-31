Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,211 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $44,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $509,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in CME Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

