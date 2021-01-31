Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 231,935 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.47% of Equitable worth $53,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 2,648.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

