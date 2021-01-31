Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,372 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $41,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

