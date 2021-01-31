Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 34,145 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.