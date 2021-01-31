Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 66,421 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.43% of Everest Re Group worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $211.08 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

