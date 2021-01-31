Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 670,795 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670,795 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.29% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $39,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

