Rocket Pool Price Reaches $4.27 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00012998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

