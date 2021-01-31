Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.