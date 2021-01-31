Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 347.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

