Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a market cap of C$29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$66.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.99.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

