Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

