ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $5.41 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $336,413.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010525 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00589762 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ROOBEE
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.
