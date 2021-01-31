Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $29.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.91. 1,192,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

