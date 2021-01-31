Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $246,749.20 and approximately $55,711.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 56,573,368 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

