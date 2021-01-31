Ruff Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,496.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $153,496.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

