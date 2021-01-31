Ruff Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Ruff has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $188,405.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.