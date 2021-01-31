Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $357,845.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.
About Rupiah Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
