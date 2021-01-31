Ryo Currency (RYO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $490.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $205,400.86 and $490.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,061.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.46 or 0.03963719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00389324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.01208056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00522643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00414452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00258004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,114,808 coins and its circulating supply is 26,997,496 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

