S.Finance (SFG) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. S.Finance has a market cap of $39,381.73 and $1.75 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00268462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038309 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

