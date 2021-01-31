SAFE DEAL Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00027428 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $200,544.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038948 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

