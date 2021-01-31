Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Achieves $5.15 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $929,199.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00432628 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.