Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $77,529.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001123 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

