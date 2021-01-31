SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 55% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $61,933.65 and $1.33 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 427.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.