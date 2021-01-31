SafeInsure Trading Down 1.7% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $163,717.18 and approximately $2,523.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,201,470 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

