Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 152,639 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,639 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

