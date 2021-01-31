SALT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,503.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and $89,503.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

