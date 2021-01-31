Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Sapien has traded 109.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sapien coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Sapien has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,305.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Sapien Coin Profile

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

