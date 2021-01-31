Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.13

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Sapphire has a total market cap of $64.53 million and $544,492.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 503,412,846 coins and its circulating supply is 485,266,357 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

