Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
SASOF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. Sasol has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.
Sasol Company Profile
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.