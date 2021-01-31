Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

SASOF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. Sasol has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

