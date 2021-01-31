Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Scala has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $804.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,488,485,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,688,485,886 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

