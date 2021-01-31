Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.79 ($136.23).

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) stock opened at €120.95 ($142.29) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.89.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

