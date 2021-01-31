Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $30,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. 822,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,913. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

