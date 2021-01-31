Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lessened by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $58.94. 526,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,669. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

